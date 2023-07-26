TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -183.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TechnipFMC

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

