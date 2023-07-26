Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

