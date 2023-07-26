Axos Financial (AX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AX opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.