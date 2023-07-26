NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NREF opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 503.19, a current ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.58 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.
