Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Perficient has set its Q2 guidance at $1.08-1.13 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

