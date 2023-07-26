Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,679 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -54.38%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

