SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $131.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SAP opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.08%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

