Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $15.00

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

BRDG opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.69. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,883,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

