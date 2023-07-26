Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $26.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

