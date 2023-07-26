Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.38 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

