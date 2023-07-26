Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $60.77

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

