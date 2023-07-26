WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $55.17 Average PT from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

WSC stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

