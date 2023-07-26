Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $193.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Handelsbanken raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,841 shares during the last quarter.
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.
