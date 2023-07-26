Brokerages Set Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target at $3.75

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

NLTX opened at $0.69 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

