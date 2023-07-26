Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT at $6.00

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.