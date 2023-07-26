CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 252.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 916,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

