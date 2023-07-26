Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.