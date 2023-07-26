Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.