ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

A number of research firms have commented on MT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 408.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 783,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

