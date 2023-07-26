AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.