AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

