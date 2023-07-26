West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $326.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,753 shares of company stock worth $189,194. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

