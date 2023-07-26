Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY24 guidance at $4.80-4.95 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

