Church & Dwight (CHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $184,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

