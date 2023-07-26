Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.