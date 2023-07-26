Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $9.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.6 %

MTD opened at $1,312.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,322.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,438.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,502.71.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

