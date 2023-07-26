Barnes Group (B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY23 guidance at $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.15-$2.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 386.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

