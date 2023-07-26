Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KIM opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

