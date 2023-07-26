W.W. Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $8.94 per share for the quarter. W.W. Grainger has set its FY23 guidance at $34.25-36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $34.25-$36.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GWW opened at $766.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $472.99 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.91. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

