Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 393.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

