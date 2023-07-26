Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $350.05 million for the quarter.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Up 2.9 %

Banco Itaú Chile stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Banco Itaú Chile has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.97.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

