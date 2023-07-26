Centene (CNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

CNC stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Centene by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.