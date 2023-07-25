Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

