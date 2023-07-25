Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,888 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

