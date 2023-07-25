Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

