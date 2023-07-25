Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.