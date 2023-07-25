Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

NYSE CAT opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

