Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $291,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

