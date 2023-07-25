Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,930 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

