Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 259,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 453,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,715. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.