Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.35 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.