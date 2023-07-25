Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

