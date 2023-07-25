Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $131,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

