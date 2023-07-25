Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

