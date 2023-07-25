Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after purchasing an additional 110,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

