The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Clorox worth $45,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.