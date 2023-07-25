Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.