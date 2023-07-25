Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2,193.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 122,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 225,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.



