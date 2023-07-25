Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,221 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROP opened at $495.16 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.73 and a 200 day moving average of $446.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

