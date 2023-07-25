Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

