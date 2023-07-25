Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

